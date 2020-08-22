Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (SPB)'s health has remained stable on Saturday, 22 August. However, the multidisciplinary team is closely monitoring his clinical condition, as per the press release from the hospital.

The hospital said, "Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be on Ventilator and ECMO Support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). His current clinical condition is stable, and he continues to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary clinical team,"

"MGM Healthcare's multidisciplinary team consists of specialists from Internal Medicine, Critical Care, Pulmonology, Infectious Diseases and ECMO care. Our multidisciplinary team is actively collaborating with international experts from reputed centers in the U.S. and U.K., that have witnessed large volumes of COVID-19 patients requiring ECMO support. The international experts concur with the clinical care that is being provided by our expert medical team to Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam," the press release added.

On Friday, SPB's son SP Charan got emotional in a video while giving update about his father's health.

Charan said, "The hospital has mentioned the word 'stable' today. He was listed by the doctor and the medical team as critical until yesterday. Today's press release from the hospital says he is stable. They did not use the word 'critical'. But that doesn't mean he is completely recovered. What it means is there are no complications, all his vitals are working just fine."

He said that they have complete faith in the doctors treating SPB and in the prayers of the singer's fans and well-wishers. "And we are very, very glad and happy today he has been listed as stable. I again thank each and every one of you for your prayers, the love, the concern that you have showered upon my father and this family. Keep the prayers coming. There is a long road to recovery but an assured one. Thank you and god bless you all," Charan concluded.

The 74-year old singer is being treated for Covid-19 after testing positive for the pandemic on 5 August.