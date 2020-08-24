The prayers by millions of people across the globe seem to be working for SP Balasubrahmanyam as his health is on the road to recovery. The legendary singer, who is being treated for Covid-19 at a private hospital in Chennai, has tested negative on Monday, 24 August.

According to film publicist Nikil Murukan, SP Balasubrahmanyam's son SP Charan has confirmed the news about the latest development. "My father is fine and Stable and his Corona test has become Negative @charanproducer#SPBalasubramanyam," Murukan tweeted Charan as saying.

The legion of fans have rejoiced the news on Twitter and #SPBalasubrahmanyam hash tag is already trending on the social media site.

SPB got admitted to the MGM Healthcare in Chennai on 5 August. Although he was quite well in the initial days, his condition turned critical on 13 August. He was kept on ventilator and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

Ever since then, the fans have been praying for his speedy recovery. In fact, celebrities united for a mass online prayer a few days ago which clearly tell the love and affection the singer command from his fans and colleagues.

In the last few days, there have been some positive changes in the health and he showed the signs of recovery.

Reportedly, SPB attended an event on 30 and 31 July where he got infected by coronavirus. However, the press release from the hospital about his health is awaited.