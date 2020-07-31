Siddharth Slathia is a singer, music composer, songwriter and founder, owner of Synk Records. He rose to fame after singing the cover version of the song Tum Hi Ho in 10 different styles and 50 songs in one beat.

His last song 'Bemaayne' garnered good numbers. Despite having no godfather in the music industry, he achieved his dreams of being a noted singer and writer.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, Siddharth Slathia spoke at length about his struggles, why he never got the signed contract from one of the biggest music company, his new songs and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

What went wrong between you and T-Series after signing the contract?

My contract with T-series was for 7 years, but I never got work. I was always told that 'Bhushanji is busy today he will sign and then we will send it to you'. However, I never got a copy of the signed contract. After a few months, I got to know they are doing Mix Tape series and they decided a song for me and then I went to HongKong to perform at the Dabangg show. When I returned to India they started ignoring me. I was really depressed. They stopped replying to my messages and then I saw the trailer of their mixtape and I wasn't there.

Are you keen on doing remixes?

There is nothing wrong with remixes as long as a balance is maintained with the originals. If 9 remixes are releasing and only 1 original, there is clearly a problem. It should be another way around. We have so many talented people in our country, there is no shortage of original work then why do we need to push the remixes so much.

What genres intrigue you?

Romantic, sad romantic, peppy, ghazals, I like a bit of everything but I guess romantic and sad songs are my forte. I love listening to a lot of old songs, especially Rafi Sahab's songs. There is so much to learn from him. Amongst the new artists, I like to listen to Arijit Singh's 'Laal Ishq', 'Phir Le Aya Dil' and 'Aayat'.

An actor who he would like to lend his voice?

There are many but to name a few, Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, SRK, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and many more.

What next

The upcoming track does not have a title. It's a beautiful sad romantic melody that makes good use of my vocal range. I have made the tune and we are in the process of writing the lyrics. It is most likely going to be in Punjabi.

Sonu Nigam supports his song through his vlog: