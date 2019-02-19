Five months after facing sexual harassment allegations, singer Karthik has finally come out with a clarification. He has written a letter in which he has claimed that he has not made people uncomfortable around him.

Karthik claims that he is willing to face the consequences and extends his support to #MeToo movement which shocked entire nation after some of the leading names from film industry were accused of sexual misconduct.

"There have been anonymous allegations and rumours being made against me on Twitter. True to my conscience, I have never ever hurt any human being or harassed anybody ignoring their consent. I want to put it out there that I have never intentionally acted in a way that would make anybody feel uncomfortable or unsafe.

If anybody felt hurt because of any of my actions in the past, please reach out to me directly. I do believe in facing consequences of one's actions. I fully support MeToo and if there's truth in anybody's grievance, I shall be more than willing to apologise or face legal action because I don't want to ever leave a sour taste in anyone's life, [sic]" he said in his message.

Singer Chinmayi had shared a twitter message where an anonymous woman had made sexual harassment allegations on him.

In the same message, Karthik has spoken about not judging the upcoming season of Zee Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. "Owing to my father's health condition, I am not in a position to commit to the next season of Zee Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. I want to take this opportunity to whole-heartedly thank Zee and the entire team for their understanding in this regard and I wish the next season all the very best. [sic]" he adds.

The singer thanks his fans and well-wishers as he writes, "Finally, I am grateful to my music, my family, my wife who have all been there through the difficult days, my ever-ever loving fans, my industry friends, print and media and above all, the beautiful creator who's always out there showering me with blessings and love. I want to be a light of love and inspiration. I commit to make the world around me joyous. Let music heal. [sic]"