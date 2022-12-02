In a shocking turn of events, it has been widely reported that in the wee hours of Thursday, renowned Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal met with a fatal accident and was rushed to the hospital in Mumbai for immediate aid.

Jubin Nautiyal was injured in an accident and rushed to the hospital

As per a report in DNA, singer Jubin has suffered a broken elbow, cracked ribs and a minor head injury after falling from a building staircase. The reports further state that the actor will have to undergo an operation on his right arm after his accident. The doctors have advised him to refrain from using his right arm.

Jubin spotted at the airport

On Friday morning, the singer Jubin was spotted with a fractured elbow at the airport.

Last week, Jubin celebrated the launch of his latest single with Yohani, Tu Saamne Aaye. The singer had performed at a live concert in Dubai. Talking about the same, Jubin said in a statement: "I always had a fulfilling experience performing for the warm crowd of Dubai. I am quite excited to perform there and be able to continue entertaining my fans. It will be a festive season in a few days and I couldn't think of a better way in an attempt to begin the celebration and keep the festive spirits high and heal through music."

Jubin Nautiyal has lent his voice to several Bollywood hits such as Raataan Lambiyaan, Lut Gaye, Humnava Mere and Tujhe Kitne Chahne Lage Hum, Tum Hi Aana, Bewafa Tera Masoom Chehra, Tu Saamne Aaye, Manike, Bana Sharabi to name a few.