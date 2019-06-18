Diana Vickers sure knows how to turn up the heat, or rather beat the heat. The X-Factor star went topless at a beach in Spain. She soaked up the sun with friends.

She was reportedly seen taking pictures and drinking beer with a couple of male friends before she headed into the streets of Barcelona. Diana eventually covered up in a red bikini top and denim shorts. Diana Vickers gained fame through the 2008 series of the X-Factor.

The 27-year old started singing at the age of 11 and she auditioned for the programme with The Blower's Daughter by Damien Rice and regularly performed barefoot during the live shows. Simon Cowell reportedly branded her performance style "Marmite" and her unusual dancing led her to be labelled "The Claw."

Diana sure seems to have grown up since her debut on the show. The singer sure doesn't seem to be bothered by going bare in public, we suppose being a performer has helped her shed her shyness. Which we have to say, for a performer is a commendable quality, or at least should be.

She recently revealed her style and musical tastes have come a long way since she appeared on the talent show. She said: "I was 16 – I didn't know who I was. I wasn't an artist, I didn't write my own music, I didn't know what I wanted to be.....Now I know the sort of artist I want to be. And when I perform, I wear shoes."

Even though she seems to have come a long way since the X-Factor, she does have a piece of advice for the show, which has been falling in ratings for a while. Diana is of the opinion that the show should go away for a while and then come back again, fresh. That could work, but it is unlikely that the show would risk taking such a break. Diana Vickers sure doesn't seem to need the X-Factor anymore. You can check out the pics here.