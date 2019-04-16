American singer and songwriter Bebe Rexha took to Twitter and Instagram to share news about her suffering from bipolar disorder. Stating that she was recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder, she further divulged into details about her mental health troubles.

The 29-year-old singer shared a series of sentimental tweets which read, "For the longest time, I didn't understand why I felt so sick. Why I felt lows that made me not want to leave my house or be around people and why I felt highs that wouldn't let me sleep, wouldn't let me stop working or creating music. Now I know why." Rexha further continued, "I'm bipolar and I'm not ashamed anymore. That is all. (Crying my eyes out.)"

Along with her mental health struggles, Bebe also announced her upcoming album, one that is supposed to be very personal and her favourite album ever. She tweeted, "This next album will be [my] favorite album ever because I'm not holding anything back," she wrote. "I love you all very much. And I hope you accept me as I am." Concluding her tweets, she wrote, "I don't want you to feel sorry for me. I just want you to accept me. That's all. Love you."

Soon after revealing the truth about her mental health struggles, Rexha spoke to People and said how "I really just wanted to share my story and how frustrated I was. I never expected to receive the amount of love and support that I did." Ever since revealing about her bipolar disorder, Rexha has been receiving tremendous support from her fans and fellow celebrities. Singer Demi Lovato also expressed how she is proud of Bebe and will always be there for her.

Much recently even Kim Kardashian spoke about Kanye West's struggles with bipolar disorder. During her interview with Vogue magazine, Kim revealed, "It is an emotional process, for sure. Right now everything is really calm. But we can definitely feel episodes coming, and we know how to handle them." She further added how he stopped taking medication for the problem adding, "For him, being on medication is not really an option, because it just changes who he is."

In the recent past, quite a few celebrities have come out in the open to talk about their mental health struggles. It is encouraging to see how the need to talk about mental health has become more imperative.