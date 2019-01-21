The year 2018 was tough for Demi Lovato, but the singer is now doing well and determined to move forward with positivity in her life. Additionally, Demi is also working on giving her fans a reason to rejoice as she is reportedly spending time in the recording studio.

A source close to Demi revealed to Hollywood Life, "Demi has secretly been recording in the studio and plans on dropping new music soon, and may even drop a single as soon as a few days before the Grammys," said the insider. "Demi has a whole new outlook on life, on love, and on her career and she wants to express that through her music. She wants to bring a lot of positive changes moving forward in 2019 and is really excited to show fans what she's been working on."

Demi, who almost died of a drug overdose last year, recently opened up to fans about how grateful she is to be alive. "So grateful for the lessons I've learned this year," she wrote.

"I will never take another day in life for granted, even the bad ones. Thankful for my fans, friends, family and everyone who supported me throughout this year. God bless," Lovato had shared on the last day of the year.

Demi has also been making headlines due to her new romance with Enfants Riches Déprimés designer Henry Levy. However, the couple reportedly had no plans to get together romantically when they first met.

"Demi and Henri didn't intend to become romantically involved," a source told Hollywood Life. "When they first started hanging out, Demi thought it would be just as friends. There is such a strong bond between them, though, that there was just no way they could keep things platonic."

Both, Henry and Demi are said to have fallen hard and fast for each other. Another source revealed, "Demi didn't plan for things to work out this way — she wasn't actively looking for a boyfriend," our source revealed. "But sometimes things just happen, and it's too special between her and Henri to ignore. Both of them vowed to take it slow with the relationship, but things are already moving very quickly."