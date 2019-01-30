Singer Arpita Chakraborty who is known for her songs in films Ragini MMS 2, Satyagraha, Hero and others, is extremely happy with her new found success with the song "Paisa Ye Paisa" from Director Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal which is a sequel of the Dhamaal series starring Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgan, Madhuri Dixit, Boman Irani, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffri and others.

The song is already trending and has crossed around 8 lakh views since it's out today.

The directors were looking for a unique voice until they found Arpita's voice perfectly suiting Madhuri Dixit's dance moves in this popular remake of the 80's film song "Paisa Ye Paisa" from Rishi Kapoor starrer "Karz".

Arpita in her own words says, "This is an iconic song of the 80's and I am eternally grateful to the composers Gourov-Roshin who've recreated and composed this beautifully and given me the wonderful opportunity to sing it. It was their belief in my voice, that I could do justice to the song. I am also extremely grateful to the Creative Director Kookie Gulati and Director Indra Kumar for finding my voice suitable for this song and having me on board.

Arpita who is extremely happy with her success with "Paisa Ye Paisa" is also looking forward to her next - Director Mrinal Kulkarni's Marathi Movie"Ti And Ti" Starring Pushkar Jog, Sonalee Kulkarni and Prarthana Behere which is set to release on March 1 worldwide.

This is a party track from the movie Total Dhamaal featuring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor. Recreated by Gourov-Roshin, sung by Dev Negi, Subhro Ganguly & Arpita Chakraborty, the fun number is penned by Kunwar Juneja.