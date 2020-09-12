Legendary singer Anuradha Paudwal's son, Aditya Paudwal, passed away today. The music composer died of kidney failure in Mumbai. Aditya was just 35. Aditya had recently worked on Thackeray and had just programmed a song for Shankar Mahadevan. It was Mahadevan who broke the news on social media.

Shankar Mahadevan wrote, "Devastated hearing this ! Our dearest Aditya Paudwal is no more !! Just can't believe this ! What an amazing musician and a lovely human being !! I just sang a song which was programmed by him so beautifully two days back ! Just can't come to terms with this !! Love you brother ... miss you"

Shankar Mahadevan revealed that Aditya had been battling health issues for the last few years. However, he was in the ICU in the last four days and passed away today. "Aditya was only 35 and such a vivacious person. He was unwell for many many years actually. He had some physical ailments on and off, because of which he also had hypertension. He was unwell many years ago but then he recovered. He even got fit, but it recurred. It had to do something with his lungs and finally, his kidneys failed. Last four days he was in the hospital, in the ICU and this morning he passed away. Very sad," Mahadevan told Indian Express.

Anuradha Paudwal has been one of the most renowned and respected names in the Hindi music industry. Its a huge loss not just for her but for the entire nation.