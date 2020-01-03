Veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal woke to a shocking news wherein a 45-year-old woman named Karmala Modex residing in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram claimed that she is the daughter of the playback singer. Karmala has filed a petition in the district family court seeking a compensation of Rs 50 crore from the singer for abandoning her and denying her childhood.

Four days old handed over to foster parents

Karmala, who was born in 1974, has claimed that Anuradha had left her when she was four days old to her foster parents Ponnachan and Agnes. She said that almost five years ago, her foster father Ponnachan confided in her on his deathbed that her bilogical mother was Anuradha Paudwal. And even her foster mother Agnes wasn't aware that Karmala wasn't her biological daughter. They raised her as her fourth child. Her foster parents were having three sons before Karmala.

"I was told that I was four days old when I was handed over to my foster parents. Ponnachan, who was posted in the Army in Maharashtra at the time, was friends with Anuradha. Later, he got a transfer to Kerala," Karmala was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Challenge Paudwals for DNA test

Karmala, who is currently married and has three children, said that she tried to get in touch with Anuradha before filing the case after her father's shocking revelation but she never received a positive response from the singer. She said that after a while, Anuradha had apparently blocked her number as well.

"If Paudwal and her husband reject Karmala's claim, she would ask for a DNA test," Karmala's advocate Anil Prasad said.

Anuradha Paudwal shuns Karmala's claims

Meanwhile, Anuradha Paudwal has rubbished the claims made by Karmala and she's not entitled to respond to "idiotic statements". "I don't clarify idiotic statements. It's below my dignity. Thanks for your concern," the playback singer said.

The singer's spokesperson too shunned Karmala's claims of being Anuradha's biological daughter. "She is a psycho. Anuradha Paudwal's daughter Kavita was born in 1974 so Karmala's claims are false. She has mentioned about Anuradha Paudwal's husband but she doesn't even know that he has already died. If she is actually her daughter, she should give Anuradha Paudwal money and not demand Rs 50 crore," the singer's spokesperson said.