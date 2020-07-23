Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's son Dhruv Bhattarcharya has tested positive for coronavirus three days ago. He is currently staying at home with his parents and his health is fine.

"Yes, it's true. There's nothing to worry about. My son Dhruv had no symptoms of COVID-19. He is at home and is fine." Abhijeet told ABP News.

He further added, "My son, who runs a restaurant, was planning to go on an international tour. He underwent a COVID-19 test as a precautionary measure. His test results were positive."

Abhijeet said that Covid has now become a common disease and anyone could get infected with it. "Dhruv is taking good care and will soon recover from COVID-19," he said.