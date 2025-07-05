Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, who turned 30 on Saturday, received warm wishes from across the sporting world. Among them was a heartfelt message from veteran badminton commentator and former doubles player Gill Clark, who wrote a heartfelt post for Sindhu's special day.

Clark, herself a former World Championships medallist in both women's and mixed doubles, hailed Sindhu as one of the finest performers on the biggest stages. She also expressed confidence that the next phase of Sindhu's journey could be just as remarkable, drawing parallels with sporting greats like Roger Federer and Felix Sanchez, who achieved significant success after turning 30.

"Pusarla Venkata Sindhu has always been a "big tournament player" with 2 Olympic and 5 world championship medals (plus medals at Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Asian Championships). But what is so remarkable, and testament to Sindhu's character and "big tournament player" reputation, is that with all 7 medals won at the world championships or Olympic Games, she surpassed expectations according to her ranking at the time," Clark wrote on X.

"But it's now 4 years since her medal in Tokyo, and 6 years since her last world championship medal, and with Sindhu turning 30 today (on World #Badminton Day) some have wondered whether advancing years and recent injury problems have taken their toll. However, sport is littered with inspirational stories of athletes coming back after injuries and a period of barren success..."

"Sindhu's place in history is already secured by her medal haul at the Majors. And it is certainly possible Sindhu, like Federer and Sanchez, could write yet another chapter in her remarkable career. Because, while circumstances may change, the character and mindset of a champion endures. Happy birthday Sindhu," she added.

Replying to Clark's post, Sindhu thanked the veteran player and wrote, "Many thanks Gill for these wonderful words."

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, who previously served as sports minister, extended his wishes for Sindhu.

Taking to X, Rijiju wrote, "Happy birthday to India's 1st World Badminton Champion and Double Olympic Medalist @Pvsindhu1. I wish for her good health, long life and happiness. Keep shining, and make India proud!"

(With inputs from IANS)