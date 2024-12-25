Ace badminton player PV Sindhu tied the knot with Hyderabad-based businessman Venkata Datta Sai in an intimate wedding ceremony held in Udaipur on Sunday. The couple hosted a grand reception in Hyderabad on Tuesday for their friends, extended family, and well-wishers.

The reception saw the attendance of several prominent South Indian film celebrities. Tamil superstars Ajith Kumar, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Chiranjeevi were among those who graced the occasion, dressed in their traditional best.

Ajith Kumar attended the reception with his family. He opted for a black suit. His clean-shaven look grabbed eyeballs.

Veteran actor and politician Chiranjeevi also made an appearance. He opted for a casual yet stylish look, wearing a blue T-shirt, white pants, and sneakers.

Mrunal Thakur looked radiant in a blue lehenga adorned with pink embellishments.

Days after Nagarjuna Akkineni's son Naga Chaitanya tied the knot with Sobhita Dhulipala. Nagarjuna was all smiles as he made his first public appearance since welcoming bahu. The actor opted for a rugged look, messy hair and a blue shirt was his look for Sindhu's reception.

For the reception, PV Sindhu dazzled in a stunning silver outfit, which perfectly complemented the grandeur of the event. Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, and other dignitaries from the State administration were present, along with prominent personalities from sports, movies, and various fields. Sindhu shared photos from her wedding on X (formerly Twitter), captioning them with a heart emoji.

Work Front

Mrunal Thakur will next be seen in the Telugu film Dacoit: A Love Story, an action film directed by Shaneil Deo and co-starring Adivi Sesh. She also has a lineup of Hindi films, including Pooja Meri Jaan, David Dhawan's romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai opposite Varun Dhawan, and Vijay Kumar Arora's action-comedy Son of Sardar 2 opposite Ajay Devgn.

Chiranjeevi is set to star in Mallidi Vassishta's action-fantasy Vishwambhara. He also has upcoming projects with directors Srikanth Odela and Boyapati Srinu.