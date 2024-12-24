'Same Same, But Different': Fans spot similarities between PV Sindhu- Venkata Sai and Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita's wedding moments [PICS]

This year saw not only Bollywood and TV celebs tying the knot but also world champion badminton star PV Sindhu married Venkata Datta Sai on Sunday, December 22.

The wedding was an intimate ceremony set in the dreamy locales of Udaipur. Needless to say, PV Sindhu looked stunning as a bride, opting for a golden ensemble, while her husband, Venkata Datta Sai, chose an ivory and gold sherwani.

Two days after the wedding, PV Sindhu took to social media and shared a series of photos from the ceremony, simply posting a 'heart' emoji.

In the pictures, Sindhu and Sai are beaming with joy, all smiles as the wedding rituals take place.

The pictures exude elegance, showing Sai and Sindhu exchanging vows in the presence of their families and loved ones.

However, eagle-eyed netizens not only praised the couple but also noticed a striking resemblance between their attire and poses to those of Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya who recently got married.

Take a look at the comments.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Culture and Tourism Minister of Jodhpur, was also present at the joyous occasion and shared the first picture of the wedding on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

PV Sindhu made her first appearance after her wedding with Venkata Datta Sai

On Monday, PV Sindhu made her first appearance after the wedding. The badminton star looked stunning in a bright orange anarkali.

In a video shared by a paparazzi, Sindhu wore a bright orange traditional outfit. Her regal anarkali set featured exquisite silver zari embroidery and a gorgeous kali pattern design. She paired the anarkali with a matching dupatta and also wore bangles.

Venkata Datta wore a white kurta-pajama set, which he paired with a purple Nehru jacket adorned with golden motifs.

The couple was spotted at the airport together.

Pre-wedding festivities

PV Sindhu got engaged on December 14, the star player shared pictures from her engagement ceremony and shared a heartfelt post quoting Khalil Gibran: "When love beckons to you, follow him, for love gives nought but itself."

The couple's wedding festivities included a sangeet on December 20, followed by haldi, pellikuthuru, and mehendi ceremonies. Sindhu's father shared that the two families, who have known each other for a long time, finalized the wedding plans within a month. The date was carefully chosen to ensure that Sindhu's training and competition schedule for the upcoming year would remain uninterrupted.

Who is Venkata Datta Sai?

Venkata Datta Sai, a Hyderabad-based executive, serves as the Executive Director at Posidex Technologies. He has an impressive academic and professional background, blending his passion for technology, finance, and sports. Datta completed his BBA in Accounting and Finance from Flame University in 2018 and went on to pursue a Master's degree in Data Science and Machine Learning from the International Institute of Information Technology, Bengaluru.

Sindhu is expected to resume her training soon after, gearing up for the 2024 badminton season, including the Malaysia Open Super 1000 starting January 7.