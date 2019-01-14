The latest mega hit in Bollywood's history "Simmba" is on a record-breaking spree. The film has shattered several box office records and has now entered the ranks of the top 10 Bollywood domestic box office hits of all time.

Simmba, released on December 28, 2018, has grossed over Rs 350 crores at the domestic and overseas box office, becoming the highest grossing film for all of its makers – Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez and Dharma Productions.

With Simmba, Rohit Shetty now holds the unmatched record of having eight consecutive films to enter the Rs 100 crore net domestic box office club, and he is only the 2nd director in India with three films to enter the super elite Rs 200 crore club.

Director, Rohit Shetty, strongly feels that the success of the film not only belongs to him, but to fans & the fraternity as a whole. "It feels incredible to see the excitement and fabulous response of the audience for Simmba in cinema halls everywhere. I am very happy with the appreciation the film is garnering," he stated.

Shibasish Sarkar, Reliance Entertainment, commented, "Simmba has received great love from critics and audiences alike, globally. We are grateful to our partners, Rohit and Karan, and new 'superstar' Ranveer Singh, for creating a hugely entertaining film that has delivered great joy to audiences through the holiday season and beyond."

Producer, Karan Johar, said, "All of us at Dharma Productions are so proud and ecstatic with Simmba! Officially our biggest hit!! Rohit Shetty is a mainstream maverick and this has been one of our best associations and looking forward to many more with him and his team. Simmba marks the beginning of a solid professional bond between Rohit & me! Personally he is one of the best guys in the business and a true friend!"

Simmba stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood, Siddharth Jadhav, Ashutosh Rana and Ajay Devgn is still playing successfully in cinemas.

The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Dharma Productions and Rohit Shetty Picturez.