Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, Kangana Ranaut had been intensely talking about nepotism in her quest to expose the wrongdoings in the Bollywood industry. She recently said in her interview that she will return her Padma Shri award if she's not able to substantiate her claims about Sushant.

Former actor and TV show host Simi Garewal has now lauded Kangana for her brave stance and went on to reveal that a powerful person tried to destroy her career but she remained silent about it.

"I applaud #KanganaRanaut who is braver & bolder than I am. Only I know how a 'powerful' person has viciously tried to destroy my career. I stayed silent. Because I am not so brave...." Simi Garewal said in her tweet.

In another tweet, Simi went on to say that Sushant's death may be the harbinger of an awakening in Bollywood.

"I don't know what all of you felt after watching #KanganaSpeaksToArnab ..but it has left me quite depressed.. I'm distraught at what #SushantSingRajput endured .. and also what many 'outsiders' go through in Bollywood.. it must change! When George Floyd was killed in America it set forth an awakening. In the same way #SushantSingRajput's death may be the harbinger of an awakening in Bollywood.." she tweeted.

