A car registered in the name of Tamil actor Silambarasan, popularly known as Simbu aka STR, killed a pavement dweller last week and Chennai cops have arrested the driver in connection with the case.

All About The Accident

The incident occurred on Friday, March 18 around 7 pm at Teyampet. Simbu's father T Rajender was inside the car. He immediately called an ambulance and sent his driver along with the victim to the hospital where the homeless man died.

The Pondy Bazaar traffic cops had initially registered the case under the IPC Section 337 (causing hurt to a person by doing any act rashly and negligently) and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of IPC and later they altered the case as a 304 (A) (death caused due to negligent driving), as per a report on The Times of India.

Driver Selvam told the cops that he could not see the crawling named Munusamy on the ground as the vehicles coming in the opposite direction blocked his view.

Munusamy was a homeless man who was doing menial jobs in and around the area for 15 years. Following an injury, he was unable to walk and crawling on the road when the car ran over him, last week.

The cops have taken CCTV footage from nearby shops and houses to ensure that there was no foul play.

T Rajender was taking his grandson to a hospital when the incident occurred. The clip of the accident had gone viral accusing Simbu of recklessly driving. However, the actor has given clarification that people were trying to spreading wrong information to tarnish his image.

The driver was arrested the next day and sent to judicial custody.