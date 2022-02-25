A few days after Kamal Haasan quit Bigg Boss Ultimate, Vijay TV has found a replacement for Ulaganayagan in none other than Simbu. Yes, the Young Superstar will be hosting the OTT show from this week.

"It is an honour to be hosting one of the most loved and watched TV shows that was earlier hosted by none other than Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan. I'm thrilled about meeting the viewers through the show every weekend. I'm looking forward to it," the actor, who is also called as STR, said.

A promo of Simbu prepping up to host the show has been released and garnered good response.

On the other hand, Kamal Haasan, who had taken up the role of Bigg Boss Ultimate host, opted out of the show citing his busy schedule. "Considering the fact that some more days of the shoot are left to complete the scenes which have the combination of some of the most prominent stars and technicians of the film industry, it has become practically impossible to manage both 'Vikram ' and 'Bigg Boss' together," he said.

"It would be unfair to make such eminent stars and technicians wait for me, considering their schedules and other commitments. Consequently, I am now constrained to opt out of this season of Bigg Boss Ultimate after February 20," the actor stated.

He explained that the delay the production works of Vikram were delayed due to Covid-10 lockdowns and restrictions. He added, "The rescheduling of production activities for 'Vikram' that were forced on account of lockdowns and restrictions imposed have unavoidably resulted in overlap of dates required to be allotted for 'Bigg Boss Ultimate."

Kamal Haasan has already hosted five season of Bigg Boss Tamil and enthusiastically decided to host the first-ever OTT version of the show which is aired on Disney+Hotstar.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on Simbu as there will be comparisons between him and Kamal Haasan. Also, it has to be seen whether he will become the face of Bigg Boss Tamil aired on Vijay TV.