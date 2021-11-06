Ahead of Kamal Haasan's birthday, Lokesh Kanagaraj, director of the actor's forthcoming movie Vikram, has come up with a special birthday treat. Yes, a teaser from the Tamil flick has been unveiled on Saturday evening, 6 November.

"A small gift from me to you @ikamalhaasan sir Red heart Happy Birthday Ulaganayagan," Lokesh Kanagaraj shared the video with the caption on Twitter.

What's in the Teaser?

It is a sequence set inside the prison. There are firings between two sides with Kamal Haasan trying to counter the opposition (looks like the cops) and help a few prisoners escape from the jail.

He uses a bullet-proof shield from getting hurt as he marches ahead.

The 48-second teaser is just a part of a scene and does not give away anything about the storyline. However, the sequence gives goosebumps and promises the audience to treat yet another thriller on the lines of Karthi's Kaithi.

The first teaser of Vikram had garnered fantastic response where Kamal Haasan was seen placing arms under the dining table, behind curtains, etc., as guests turn up for lunch. The teaser ended with the Ulaganayagan asking them - Aarambikalama?" (Shall we start?), indicating more action.

It has to be noted that the first teaser was unveiled for the last birthday.

Kamal Haasan's Vikram has Anirudh Ravichander's music, Philomin Raj's editing and Girish Gangadharan who replaced Sooryan after he opted out of his other commitments.