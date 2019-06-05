What is cooking between Silambarasan aka Simbu-Hansika Motwani? The fans of the actors are asking this question and wondering whether their relationship is back on track.

Ever since Simbu agreed to work with Hansika Motwani, rumour mills has been working overtime speculating about their new-found friendship. The latest speculations further hints that the duo is rekindling the romance again.

Going by the rumours, Simbu, who joined the shooting of Hansika Motwani's Maha recently, were spotted together after the shooting. There are clippings of the actor in a jeep doing rounds on social media sites.

With the couple getting much time to bond on the sets, the fans are now keenly waiting to know whether the couple has left the past behind them and beginning a new chapter in their relationship.

Maha is the landmark 50 movie of Hansika Motwani. For an important portion, director UR Jameel wanted Simbu and the actress took initiative to hold talks with the actor.

Simbu had no qualms in working with her again and agreed to do an extended cameo. He appears in a flashback portion in the Tamil flick, which has Nasser, Srikanth, Chaya Singh, Thambi Ramaiah, Jayaprakash and many others in the cast.

Hansika and Simbu were in love and had announced about their relationship on social media sites. But it did not last long, as they parted ways.