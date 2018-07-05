Keerthy Suresh seems to be on a roll. After romancing popular actors such as Thalapathy Vijay, Chiyaan Vikram, Sivakarthikeyan, Suriya, Dhanush, and Vishal, she is likely to pair up with one more star. Well, it is none other than Simbu, say rumour mills.

The buzz is that Keerthy Suresh has been approached to play the female lead in Venkat Prabhu's next movie with Simbu. She has not given her consent to act in the Tamil flick, which is rumoured to be titled Athiradi.

Keerthy Suresh is in high demand after the success of Mahanati, the biopic of yesteryear legendary actress Savitri. Currently, she is busy with Vikram-starrer Saamy Square, Vishal's Sandakozhi 2 and Vijay's Sarkar.

On the other hand, Simbu has wrapped up Mani Ratnam's upcoming film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, a multi-starrer which also has Arvind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi, Arun Vijay and Jyothika in the leads.

He has also given nod to the film, to be produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu.

The latest movie with Venkat Prabhu was announced recently. "Yes, it's official! My next is with my brother STR. Produced by Suresh Kamatchi and it's a fresh script. Not a sequel. Artists, technicians, title and other details will follow!! Get ready to be rocked. Need all your love and blessing as always." The director tweeted.

The movie, which will be launched soon, is an action thriller. The movie has PC Sreeram's cinematography and the names of music directors Anirudh Ravichander and AR Rahman are doing rounds.