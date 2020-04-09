Silambarasan aka Simbu, by his own admission, had fallen in love many times in his life and break-ups have always made him a better man. Among all his love stories, his alleged affair with Nayanthara remains a hot topic even today.

Simbu: We have both moved on

In one of the interviews in 2012, Simbu has spoken about his relationship with Nayanthara. The VTV actor has said that she was a "good soul" and said that they still have the fondness for each, while moving on after the break-up.

"Nayan is a good soul, we're just friends and it's foolish to link us romantically. As professionals and people who shared an intense friendship, we still share the fondness for each other as people, we talk about usual things like films, common friends and our lives. We have both moved on and found peace in our lives, there's no bitterness," the actor had said.

Simbu-Nayan, Deepika and Ranbir of K-town

True to his words, Simbu and Nayanthara, putting their past behind them, paired up again in Idhu Namma Aalu, something like Bollywood's ex-couple Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor did. Their combination managed to garner good publicty to the Tamil film even though it failed to set the box office on fire.

Nayanthara fell in love with Simbu during the making of Vallavan. They were reportedly seen together in upscale hotels and parties. However, they broke up a few months later. Their intimate pictures were leaked online and he was held responsible for it.

This only created much rift between them. It took many years for them to become friends, again. They have moved on in their lives. After breaking up with Simbu, Nayanthara started seeing Prabhu Deva and parted ways on the verge of tying the knot. Now, she is in a live-in relationship with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

Whereas Simbu fell in love with Hansika Motwani, but that relationship did not last long.