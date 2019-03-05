Simbu and Hansika Motwani, who were once in love, seem to be coming together again. If the latest reports are to be believed, the duo is burying the hatchet and working in forthcoming film Maha.

Rumours are rife that Simbu will be doing an extended guest appearance in Maha. The actor has agreed to work in the Hansika Motwani-starrer, thereby putting his personal equation with her behind him. Indeed, it is said that he was happy to be part of the project, directed by UR Jameel.

Simbu has reportedly given 7-day callsheet for Maha. The actor plays the role named Shoiab whose portions will appear in the flashback. His scenes will be shot in Istanbul and he will join the shooting soon.

The actor will be part of a special song which is being composed by Ghibran.

Maha is written and directed by UR Jameel. The movie has created a lot of buzz after bold and controversial posters were unveiled a few months ago. Especially, the poster in which Hansika was seen smoking chillum had raised the eyebrows of the conservative audience.

Coming back to Simbu and Hansika, they were in love for a few years and announced about their relationship on Twitter. Unfortunately, a few months later, they parted ways owing to some serious differences.

However, Simbu's decision to work in the movie has not come as a surprise as he had worked in a full-fledged movie Idhu Namma Aalu with Nayanthara, with whom he was seriously in love a decade ago.