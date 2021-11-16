Within days after Anantnag Police had busted a vehicle loan fraud racket with the arrest of two influential persons, cops in north Kashmir's Baramulla district arrested three persons for getting SIM cards on forged documents on Monday.

Three persons namely Owais Farooq Waza son of Farooq Ahmad Waza resident of Mohalla Jamia Baramulla, Suhail Aziz Mir son of Abdul Aziz resident Suhail Colony Baramulla and Javid Ahmad Kanjwal son of Abdul Ahad resident of Jalal Sahib Baramulla were arrested in connection with getting SIM cards on forged documents.

Some incriminating material which includes mobile phones along with SIM cards, electronic gadgets, and documents have been recovered from the possession of the arrested persons. A case under sections of UA(P) Act and IPC stands registered against them in Police Station Baramulla and an investigation set in motion.

Cops investigating motive of procuring SIM cards on forged documents

Sources said that cops were questioning the arrested persons to ascertain the motive for procuring SIM cards on forged documents. "It is believed that SIM cards procured on fake documents are supplied to anti-national forces", a source said and added that cops are investigating terror angle also.

Anti-graft panel arrests village level worker

Anti-Corruption Bureau trapped and arrested Reyaz Ahmad Mir, a village level worker, block Soibugh, Budgam for accepting a bribe for signing the authority of works under MGNREGA

Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint that Mir was demanding a bribe from the complainant.

On receipt of the complaint, a case FIR No. 36/2021 PS ACB Srinagar U/S 7 PC Act 1988 was registered, and the investigation was taken up.

During the investigation, a trap team was constituted. The trap team laid a successful trap and caught red-handed Reyaz Ahmad Mir while accepting the bribe money from the complainant in presence of the independent witness. He was arrested and taken into custody by ACB Team. Further investigation into the case is going on.