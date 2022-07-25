A fatal shooting in Canada's Whistler on Sunday afternoon has put the entire village on red-alert. Brothers Keepers gangster Meninder Dhaliwal was shot dead near the Sundial Hotel in the village. At the time of the shooting, Dhaliwal was with a friend named Satindera Gill, who also shot at the scene. Gill, who was not involved in the gang, was rushed to a local health centre, but succumbed to his injuries.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed the incident and said the shooting is linked to an ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict. The police have arrested several persons of interest and said there is no further risk to the public.

"As a result of the dynamic response and rapid evidence collection by officers, Sea-to-Sky RCMP were able to locate and apprehend multiple individuals," Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said. "Though this was a brazen daytime shooting in a busy village, there is not believed to be any further risk to the public, thanks to the quick response of the Sea-to-Sky RCMP members."

Dhaliwal's older brother Harb was shot to death in Coal Harbour on April 17, 2021.

Shooting strikes fear, panic

The shooting in broad daylight has struck fear and panic in Whistler. Videos of the shooting have gone viral on social media. Many eyewitnesses have shared the horror.

"It was like 10 shots, rapid fire. I lived in Kelowna for 30 years, I've heard gunshots before," Scott Cargo, an employee at nearby Fanatyk Co. Ski and Cycle, told Postmedia. "Then this 10-year-old kid comes running by our store and says 'there's guys shooting down there' and he kept on running. I said, 'You can come in.' But he just kept on going."

"I heard a ton of gunshots and saw people running," Serena Carlson, of Seattle, who was with her husband and three kids, aged, 17, 14 and 11. said.

"Fifteen of us were in a very sweaty hallway for about an hour waiting to see if we would be OK," Carlson said.