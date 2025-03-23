The much-awaited trailer of Salman Khan's upcoming Eid release, Sikandar, was unveiled on Sunday, March 23, 2025. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film promises to be a treat for Bhaijaan's fans, who are in for a high-octane masala entertainer.

Salman Khan's Sikandar trailer is 3 minutes and 33 seconds long, making it one of Bollywood's longest trailers.

The three-minute-38-second trailer is packed with intense action sequences and powerful dialogues. Needless to say, Salman Khan's larger-than-life aura and screen presence make it worth the wait.

The Sikandar trailer introduces Salman Khan as Sikandar, a righteous warrior who stands up for justice. Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife, who seemingly dies after a tragic incident. Determined to seek revenge, Sikandar arrives in Mumbai to take on Minister Pradhan, played by Sathyaraj.

It remains unclear whether Sathyaraj's character is a politician or someone seeking vengeance against those responsible for his wife's death. The trailer features several flashback sequences of Rashmika's character, portraying Salman's love interest and wife, as he recalls how she always encouraged him to do good.

Throughout the action-packed trailer, Salman is seen taking down goons, fighting the system, and delivering high-energy, power-packed punches. His intense rage and relentless action sequences set the tone for what looks like an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Salman delivers an impactful dialogue, "No one is above the law," while thrashing a goon.

From high-flying cars to fiery action sequences, and glimpses of Salman and Rashmika's romance, the film is just a week away from hitting the big screen. Looking at the trailer, Sikandar appears to be a perfect mass entertainer, arriving in cinemas just a week from today.

About Sikandar

Sikandar marks the first collaboration between director AR Murugadoss and Salman Khan. Murugadoss, best known for directing Aamir Khan's 2008 blockbuster Ghajini, has promised that Sikandar will offer something fresh and different from Salman's previous films.

Speaking about the film in an interview with PTI, Murugadoss said, "This film is different from Salman sir's previous movies. It has unique elements. Like in Ghajini, there was a beautiful love story. Similarly, Sikandar also has a strong husband-wife love story."

He further emphasised that beyond its well-choreographed, mass-appealing action sequences, Sikandar also highlights the importance of family in today's fast-paced world. "Nowadays, people don't have time to spend with their families—whether it's their parents or friends. We are always focused on work. Though Sikandar is a commercial film, it carries a beautiful message," he added.

Salman Khan unveiled the cast of the film

Meanwhile, just hours before the trailer launch, the makers unveiled a new poster featuring the entire cast, including Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Anjini Dhawan, and Jatin Sarna.

Like Salman Khan's previous theatrical release, Tiger 3, Sikandar will also hit cinemas on a Sunday.

The trailer launch of the film was held in Mumbai and was attended by Salim Khan, Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna and other cast members.