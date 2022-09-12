The stage at the 10th SIIMA Awards turned emotional when Shivaraj Kumar sang a song remembering his late brother and Sandalwood's Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar.

As Shivanna sang, the auditorium went into silence while legendary Kamal Haasan, Rocking Star Yash and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh watched.

The viral video shows Shivaraj Kumar singing 'Baana Daariyalli Soorya' song from Dr Rajkumar's Bhagyavantha. The pictures of Appu were played on screen while he sang the number which sent the stage and the complete auditorium into silence.

Puneeth Rajkumar, the heartthrob of Karnataka, passed away last October after suffering a cardiac arrest. His untimely death came as a shock not only to his fans and family, but people across the country.

He was a physically fit person and a day before his death he had attended a birthday party.

Returning to SIIMA Awards, the event was held in Bengaluru for two days last weekend. Many big names from different industries flew down to Garden City.

However, Shivanna also danced alongside Ranveer Singh for a song.

Check Out the Winners List:

Kannada Winners

Best Actor in a Leading Role - Late Puneeth Rajkumar for Yuvarathnaa

Best Actress in a Leading Role - Ashika Ranganath for Madhagaja

Best Actress in a Leading Role - Critics - Amrutha Iyengar for Badava Rascal

Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Pramod for Rathnan Prapancha

Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Aarohi Narayan for Drishya 2

Best Actor in a Negative Role - Pramod Shetty for Hero

Best Actor in Comedy Role - Chikkanna for Pogaru

Best Debutant Actor - Nagabhushana for Ikkat

Best Debutant Actress - Sharanya Shetty for 1980

Best Director - Tharun Sudhir for Roberrt

Best Debutant Director - Shankar Guru for Badava Rascal

Best Cinematographer - Sudhakar Raj for Roberrt

Best Music Director - Arjun Janya for Roberrt

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Chaitra Achar for the song Sojugada Soojumallige from Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Armaan Malik and Thaman S. for Neenade

Best Lyric Writer - Vasuki Vaibhav for the song Nee Parichaya from Ninna Sanihake

Along with these titles, special awards were bestowed to felicitate celebrities who made a mark in the South film industry.

Special Appreciation Award - Producers #OmkaarMovies for period drama film Kannadiga

Most Popular Hindi Actor in South India - Ranveer Singh

Youth Icon South (Female) - Pooja Hegde

Youth Icon South (Male) - Vijay Deverakonda

Sensation of Kannada Cinema 2021 - Dhananjaya

Most Promising Newcomer (Female) - Sreeleela

Most Promising Newcomer (Male) - Teja Sajja

Special Jury Award for Production Design - Ramakrishna and Monika for Pushpa: The Rise, Thalaivi, and Uppena.