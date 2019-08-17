SIIMA Awards 2019
The 8th edition of SIIMA Awards

The celebrities from the Tamil and Malayalam film industries were honoured on the second and concluding day of SIIMA Awards 2019 at Lusail Indoor Arena in Doha on Friday, 16th August. The event saw the presence of big names from both Kollywood and Mollywood.

Mohanlal, Dhanush, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh, Tovino Thomas, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Radikaa Sarathkumar were some of the dignitaries who made the presence felt at the 8th edition of SIIMA Awards.

Raai Laxmi, Oviya, Nikhila Vimal, Saniya Iyappan, Andrea Jeremiah and many others entertained the audience with their live performances. Check out the winners' list below:

Tamil Movies:

Best Actress (Critics) in Tamil: Aishwarya Rajesh for Kanaa
Best Actress in Tamil: Trisha for 96
 Best Actor in Tamil: Dhanush for Vada Chennai
 Best Music: Anirudh for Kolamavu Kokila
 Special Jury for Child Artist: Aarav Ravi (Jayam Ravi's son) for Tik Tik Tik
 Best Film: Pariyerum Perumal
 Best Director: Pandiraj for Kadaikutty Singam
 Best Actor in Negative Role: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar for Sarkar
 Best Comedian: Yogi Babu for Kolamavu Kokila
 Best Actor in Supporting Role: Prakash Raj for 60 Vayadu Maaniram
 Best Actress in Supporting Role: Easwari Rao for Kaala
 Best Debutant Director: Nelson for Kolamaavu Kokila
 Best Debut Actor: Dinesh for Oru Kuppai Kathai
 Best Debut Actress: Raiza Wilson for Pyaar Prema Kaadhal
 Best Playback Singer (Female): Dhee for Rowdy Baby from Maari 2
 Best Playback Singer (Male): Anthony Daasan for Sodakku Mela from Thaanaa Serndha Koottam
 Best Lyrics Writer: Vignesh Shivan for Naana Thaanaa from Thaanaa Serndha Koottam
 Best Cinematographer: RD Rajasekar from Imaikaa Nodigal
Special Jury for Outstanding Performance: Kathir

Malayalam Movies:

Best Film: Sudani from Nigeria
 Best Actor (Critics): Prithviraj Sukumaran for Koode
Best Actress: Aishwarya Lekshmi for Varathan
 Best Actor: Tovino Thomas for Theevandi
 Lifetime Achievement Award: Menaka Suresh and Suresh Kumar
Best Actress (Critics): Trisha for Hey Jude
 Best Director: Sathyan Anthikad for Njan Prakashan
 Best Music: Sushin Shyam for Varathan
 Best Playback Singer: Male: Vijay Yesudas for Poomuthole...- Joseph
 Best Actor in Negative Role: Sharafudheen for Varathan
 Best Actor in Supporting Role: Roshan Mathew for Koode
 Best Actress in Supporting Role: Lena for Aadhi
 Best Debutant Actor: Pranav Mohanlal for Aadhi
 Best Debutant Actress: Saniya Iyappan for Queen
 Most Popular Star in the Middle East: Mohanlal
 Best Debutant Director: Zakariya Mohammed for Sudani From Nigeria
 Best Playback Singer (Female): Sithara Krishna Kumar for Marivil from Eeda
 Best Lyrics Writer: Vinayak Sasikumar for Nilapakshi from Maradona
 Best Cinematographer: Girish Gangadharan for Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil

