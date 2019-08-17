The celebrities from the Tamil and Malayalam film industries were honoured on the second and concluding day of SIIMA Awards 2019 at Lusail Indoor Arena in Doha on Friday, 16th August. The event saw the presence of big names from both Kollywood and Mollywood.
Mohanlal, Dhanush, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh, Tovino Thomas, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Radikaa Sarathkumar were some of the dignitaries who made the presence felt at the 8th edition of SIIMA Awards.
Raai Laxmi, Oviya, Nikhila Vimal, Saniya Iyappan, Andrea Jeremiah and many others entertained the audience with their live performances. Check out the winners' list below:
Tamil Movies:
Best Actress (Critics) in Tamil: Aishwarya Rajesh for Kanaa
Best Actress in Tamil: Trisha for 96
Best Actor in Tamil: Dhanush for Vada Chennai
Best Music: Anirudh for Kolamavu Kokila
Special Jury for Child Artist: Aarav Ravi (Jayam Ravi's son) for Tik Tik Tik
Best Film: Pariyerum Perumal
Best Director: Pandiraj for Kadaikutty Singam
Best Actor in Negative Role: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar for Sarkar
Best Comedian: Yogi Babu for Kolamavu Kokila
Best Actor in Supporting Role: Prakash Raj for 60 Vayadu Maaniram
Best Actress in Supporting Role: Easwari Rao for Kaala
Best Debutant Director: Nelson for Kolamaavu Kokila
Best Debut Actor: Dinesh for Oru Kuppai Kathai
Best Debut Actress: Raiza Wilson for Pyaar Prema Kaadhal
Best Playback Singer (Female): Dhee for Rowdy Baby from Maari 2
Best Playback Singer (Male): Anthony Daasan for Sodakku Mela from Thaanaa Serndha Koottam
Best Lyrics Writer: Vignesh Shivan for Naana Thaanaa from Thaanaa Serndha Koottam
Best Cinematographer: RD Rajasekar from Imaikaa Nodigal
Special Jury for Outstanding Performance: Kathir
Malayalam Movies:
Best Film: Sudani from Nigeria
Best Actor (Critics): Prithviraj Sukumaran for Koode
Best Actress: Aishwarya Lekshmi for Varathan
Best Actor: Tovino Thomas for Theevandi
Lifetime Achievement Award: Menaka Suresh and Suresh Kumar
Best Actress (Critics): Trisha for Hey Jude
Best Director: Sathyan Anthikad for Njan Prakashan
Best Music: Sushin Shyam for Varathan
Best Playback Singer: Male: Vijay Yesudas for Poomuthole...- Joseph
Best Actor in Negative Role: Sharafudheen for Varathan
Best Actor in Supporting Role: Roshan Mathew for Koode
Best Actress in Supporting Role: Lena for Aadhi
Best Debutant Actor: Pranav Mohanlal for Aadhi
Best Debutant Actress: Saniya Iyappan for Queen
Most Popular Star in the Middle East: Mohanlal
Best Debutant Director: Zakariya Mohammed for Sudani From Nigeria
Best Playback Singer (Female): Sithara Krishna Kumar for Marivil from Eeda
Best Lyrics Writer: Vinayak Sasikumar for Nilapakshi from Maradona
Best Cinematographer: Girish Gangadharan for Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil
On the first day of the event, the artise and technicians from Kannada and Telugu film industries were honoured. Check of the winners' list of Tollywood and Sandalwood.