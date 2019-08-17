The celebrities from the Tamil and Malayalam film industries were honoured on the second and concluding day of SIIMA Awards 2019 at Lusail Indoor Arena in Doha on Friday, 16th August. The event saw the presence of big names from both Kollywood and Mollywood.

Mohanlal, Dhanush, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh, Tovino Thomas, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Radikaa Sarathkumar were some of the dignitaries who made the presence felt at the 8th edition of SIIMA Awards.

Raai Laxmi, Oviya, Nikhila Vimal, Saniya Iyappan, Andrea Jeremiah and many others entertained the audience with their live performances. Check out the winners' list below:

Tamil Movies:

Best Actress (Critics) in Tamil: Aishwarya Rajesh for Kanaa

Best Actress in Tamil: Trisha for 96

Best Actor in Tamil: Dhanush for Vada Chennai

Best Music: Anirudh for Kolamavu Kokila

Special Jury for Child Artist: Aarav Ravi (Jayam Ravi's son) for Tik Tik Tik

Best Film: Pariyerum Perumal

Best Director: Pandiraj for Kadaikutty Singam

Best Actor in Negative Role: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar for Sarkar

Best Comedian: Yogi Babu for Kolamavu Kokila

Best Actor in Supporting Role: Prakash Raj for 60 Vayadu Maaniram

Best Actress in Supporting Role: Easwari Rao for Kaala

Best Debutant Director: Nelson for Kolamaavu Kokila

Best Debut Actor: Dinesh for Oru Kuppai Kathai

Best Debut Actress: Raiza Wilson for Pyaar Prema Kaadhal

Best Playback Singer (Female): Dhee for Rowdy Baby from Maari 2

Best Playback Singer (Male): Anthony Daasan for Sodakku Mela from Thaanaa Serndha Koottam

Best Lyrics Writer: Vignesh Shivan for Naana Thaanaa from Thaanaa Serndha Koottam

Best Cinematographer: RD Rajasekar from Imaikaa Nodigal

Special Jury for Outstanding Performance: Kathir



Malayalam Movies:

Best Film: Sudani from Nigeria

Best Actor (Critics): Prithviraj Sukumaran for Koode

Best Actress: Aishwarya Lekshmi for Varathan

Best Actor: Tovino Thomas for Theevandi

Lifetime Achievement Award: Menaka Suresh and Suresh Kumar

Best Actress (Critics): Trisha for Hey Jude

Best Director: Sathyan Anthikad for Njan Prakashan

Best Music: Sushin Shyam for Varathan

Best Playback Singer: Male: Vijay Yesudas for Poomuthole...- Joseph

Best Actor in Negative Role: Sharafudheen for Varathan

Best Actor in Supporting Role: Roshan Mathew for Koode

Best Actress in Supporting Role: Lena for Aadhi

Best Debutant Actor: Pranav Mohanlal for Aadhi

Best Debutant Actress: Saniya Iyappan for Queen

Most Popular Star in the Middle East: Mohanlal

Best Debutant Director: Zakariya Mohammed for Sudani From Nigeria

Best Playback Singer (Female): Sithara Krishna Kumar for Marivil from Eeda

Best Lyrics Writer: Vinayak Sasikumar for Nilapakshi from Maradona

Best Cinematographer: Girish Gangadharan for Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil

On the first day of the event, the artise and technicians from Kannada and Telugu film industries were honoured. Check of the winners' list of Tollywood and Sandalwood.