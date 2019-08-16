The SIIMA Awards in 2019 has reached a new territory as Qatar hosting the eighth edition of the event, which is being held at Lusail Indoor Arena in Doha, on 15th and 16th of August.

On the first day, people from Telugu and Kannada film industries were honoured with awards. Whereas the second day is dedicated to Tamil and Malayalam films.

Rocking Star Yash's KGF: Chapter 1 has bagged big awards that includes Best Actor and Best Director. Whreas Rangasthalam from Tollywood walked away with major honours. Check out the winners' list below:

Telugu:

Best Debut Telugu Actor (Female): Paayal Rajput for RX 100

Best Supporting Role (Female): Anasuya Bharadwaj for Rangasthalam

Supporting Role 2019 (Telugu) for Rangasthalam.

Best Actor Critics (Telugu): Vijay Devarakonda

Best Actor in Leading Role Award (Telugu): Ramcharan for Rangasthalam

Best Actress in Lead Role in Telugu (Female): Keerthy Suresh for Mahanati

Best Director (Telugu): Allu Aravind

Best comedian (Telugu): Satya for Chalo

Best Debutant Director (Telugu): Ajay Bhupathi for RX100

Best Music Director (Telugu): Devi Sri Prasad for Rangasthalam

Best Playback Singer Female (Telugu): MM Manasi for 'Rangamma Mangamma' in Rangasthalam

Best Play Back Singer Male (Telugu): Anurag Kulkarni for 'Pilla Ra' in RX 100.

Best Lyrics Writer (Telugu): Chandra Bose for 'Yentha Sakkagunave' in Rangasthalam.

Best Cinematographer (Telugu): Rathnavelu for Rangasthalam

Kannada:

Best Debut Kannada Actor (Female): Anupama Gowda for Aa Karaala Ratri

Best Actor in Leading Role (Kannada): Yash for KGF

Best Director (Kannada): Prashanth Neel

Best Actor in Negative Role: Dhananjaya for Tagaru

Best Debutant Director (Kannada): Mahesh Kumar for Ayogya

Best Lyrics Writer (Kannada): Chetan Kumar for Yennammi Yennammi from Ayogya

Best Cinematographer (Kannada): Bhuvan Gowda for KGF

Best comedian (Kannada): Prakash Thuminad for Sarkar.Hi.Pra.Shaale.Kasaragodu

Best Playback Singer Female (Kannada): Ananya Bhat for 'Hold on' from Tagaru

Best Actress in Supporting Role in Kannada (Female): Archana Jois for KGF

The organisers of the show say that the event will have the presence of over 600 celebrities from four Southern film industries. Around 200 notable personalities that include Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal and Yash are attending SIIMA Awards 2019.

Shriya Saran, Vijay Devarakonda, Radhika Sarathkumar, Chiranjeevi, Allu Aravind, Ram Charan, Keerthy Suresh, Rajendra Prasad, Sudheer Babu, Prakash Raj, Raai Laxmi, Niddhi Agerwal and Payal Rajput are among the prominent names from Tollywood who graced the awards function on Thursday evening.

Whereas from Sandalwood, Yash, Saikumar, Anupama Gowda, Sharmila Mandre, Rachitha Ram, Simran, Sonika Gowda, Manvitha Harish, Shanvi Srivastava, Danish Sait, Tejaswini Prakash, Advith Shetty and Nidhi Subbaiah are attending the event on Thursday, 15 August.

The event will be incomplete without the performances of our actors. Devi Sri Prasad, Shriya Saran, Raai Laxmi, Andrea Jaremiah, Manvitha Harish, Shanvi Srivatsava, Sharmiela Mandre, Nikhila Vimal, Oviya, Nidhhi Agerwal, Ashika Ranganath and many others will entertain the guests at the two-day event.