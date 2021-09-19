The 10th edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards is held at the Hyderabad International Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday.
The two-day event was graced by plenty of notable names from South cinema. Rashmika Mandanna, Shruti Haasan, Mahesh Babu, and Chiranjeevi remained prime attractions of the SIIMA 2021.
Jeevitha Rajasekhar, director Vamshi, Dil Raju, Lakshmi Manchu, Sai Kumar, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Kushee Ravi, Meena, Kunchacko Boban, Nani, Sruthi Hariharan, Karunya Ram, Devaraj, Allari Naresh, Malavika Sharma, Lakshmi Rai, Rachita Ram, Regina Cassandra, Harshika, Devi Sri Prasad, Sadhu Kokila, Rakshit Shetty, Vetri Maaran, Nikki Galrani, Anju Kurian, Sanjith Hegde, Shubra Aiyappa, Krishi Thapanda, Dhananjaya, Armaan Malik, Mime Gopi, Chiranjeevi, Prajwal Devaraj, Darling Krishnaa with wife Milana Nagraj, Vishnu Vishal, Khusbu, Rana Dagguati, Manvitha Kamath, Sai Kumar, Suhasini, Nidhi Subbaiah, Shanvi, Abhishek Gowda and D Imman are some of the celebrities from the fourth industries graced the awards ceremony.
SIIMA 2021 Tamil Winners List
Best Actor In A Negative Role (Tamil) – Arjun Das – Kaithi
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Tamil) – George Maryan – Kaithi
Best Actress In A Supporting Role (Tamil) – Indhuja Ravichandran – Magamuni
Best Debutant Director (Tamil) – Pradeep Ranganathan – Comali
Best Debutant Actor (Tamil) – Ken Karunaas – Asuran
Best Debutant Producer (Tamil) – V Studios – Aadai
Best Music Director (Tamil) – D.Imman – Viswasam
Best Playback Singer (Female) (Tamil) – Saindhavi Prakash – Ellu Vaya Pookalaye (Asuran)
Best Lyric Writer (Tamil) – Vivek – Singapenney (Bigil)
Best Cinematographer (Tamil) – Velraj – Asuran
SIIMA 2021 Malayalam Winners List
Best Director (Malayalam) – Lijo Jose Pellissery – Jallikattu
Best Actor In A Comedy Role (Malayalam) – Basil Joseph – Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha
Best Actor In A Negative Role (Malayalam) – Shine Tom Chacko – Ishq
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Malayalam) – Roshan Matthew – Moothon
Best Actress In A Supporting Role (Malayalam) – Saniya Iyappan – Lucifer
Best Debutant Actress (Malayalam) – Anna Ben – Kumbalangi Nights
Best Debutant Producer (Malayalam) – Scube films – Uyare
Best Playback Singer (Male) (Malayalam) – Harisankar KS – Pavizha Mazha (Athiran)
Best Playback Singer (Female) (Malayalam) – Prarthana – Thaarapadhamaake (Helen)
Best Lyric Writer (Malayalam) – Vinayak Sasikumar – Aaradhike (Ambili)
Best Film (Malayalam) – Aashirvad Cinemas – Lucifer
SIIMA 2021 Kannada Winners List
Best Actor in a Leading Role – Critics (Kannada) – Rakshit Shetty – Avane Sriman Narayana
Best Director (Kannada) – Hari Krishna, Pon Kumaran – Yajamana
Best Actor In A Comedy Role award (Kannada) – Sadhu Kokila – Yajamana
Best Actress In A Leading Role (Kannada) – Rachita Ram – Ayushmanbhava
Best Actor In A Negative Role (Kannada) – Saikumar P – Bharaate
Best Debutant Director (Kannada) – RJ Mayuraa – Gottilla
Best Debutant Actor (Kannada) – Abhishek Gowda – Amar
Best Debutant Producer (Kannada) – Coastal Breeze Productions
Best Music Director (Kannada) – V. Harikrishna – Yajamana
Best Choreographer Award (Kannada) – Imran Sardhariya – Avane Srimannarayana
Best Playback Singer (Female) (Kannada) – Ananya Bhat – Helade Kelade (Geetha)
Best Lyric Writer (Kannada) – Pavan Wadeyar – Natasaarvabhowma Title Song
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Kannada) – Darshan – Yajamana
Best Film (Kannada) – Media House Studio – Yajamana
SIIMA 2021 Telugu Winners List
Best Actor in a Leading Role – Critics (Telugu) – Nani – Gang Leader
Best Director (Telugu) – Vamshi – Maharshi
Best Actor In A Comedy Role (Telugu) – Ajay Ghosh – Raju Garu Gadhi 3
Best Actor In A Negative Role (Telugu) – Kartikeya – Gang Leader
Life Time Achievement Award – Sheela
Entertainment Of The Year (Telugu) – Anil Ravipudi – F2
Entertainer Of The Year (Telugu) – Nani – Jersey and Gang Leader
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Telugu) – Allari Naresh – Maharshi
Best Actor In A Supporting – Devaraj – Yajamana
Best Actress In A Supporting Role – Karunya Ram – Mane Maratakkide
Best Playback Singer (Female) (Telugu) – Cinmayee Sirpada – Priyathama Priyathama
Best Debutant Director (Telugu) – Swaroop RSJ – Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya
Best Debutant Actor (Telugu) – Sri Simha – Mathu Vadalara
Best Debutant Actress (Telugu) – Shivathmika Rajashekar – Dorasani
Best Debutant Producer (Telugu) – Studio 99 – Mallesham
Best Music Director (Telugu) – DSP – Maharshi
Best Playback Singer (Male) (Telugu) – Anurag Kulkarni – Ismart Shankar title track
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Telugu) – Mahesh Babu – Maharshi
Best Lyric Writer (Telugu) – Sri Mani – Idhe Kadha – (Maharshi)
Best Actress In A Leading Role – Critics (Telugu) – Rashmika Mandanna – Dear Comrade
Best Film (Telugu) – Sithara Entertainments – Jersey – Naga Vamsi