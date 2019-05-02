Hitha Chandrashekhar, daughter of celebrity couple Sihi Kahi Chandru and Geetha, and actor Kiran Srinivas had their engagement on Wednesday, 1 May, in a traditional event which was attended by their close friends and relatives.

She announced the news on her Facebook and wrote, ".... and we're engaged! :) Very grateful to our family and friends who have stood by us and made this milestone a super sweet one! Thank you all for your numerous wishes and love. We hope you keeping loving us and blessing us throughout our beautiful journey! #HitandRan #justfriends. [sic]"

The couple had opened up about their affair a few months ago and had given hint about getting engaged soon although they had not revealed their plans. The wedding is expected to be held by the end of this year.

Hitha and Kiran's friendship blossomed into love after working in Onthara Bannagalu. The latter was the first to express his love and the former accepted the proposal as she had the same feeling towards him.

"In fact, everything got confirmed not very long ago. I thought I would date and then get married, but we have gone the old school way. It felt so organic and everything fell into place," The Times of India quoted Kiran as saying earlier.

On her turn, she said, "My parents were constantly asking me to get married and because Kiran is my friend, I told him about how there were many proposals that were being considered. And he told me that I am a great catch and I should not settle. Then I think he suddenly realised 'she should be mine'."

The couple wants to have a simple wedding, preferably in temple.