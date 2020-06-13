Alien fans may be in for a treat. It looks like Ellen Ripley may be returning to the beloved Alienb franchise. Sigourney Weaver immortalised the character of Ellen Ripley in the Alien films and now it looks like she may just reprise her role once again.

Reportedly, in a new interview with Empire magazine, the Ghostbusters star revealed some news that would make any sci-fi film fan gag – she's read a 50-page treatment by Alien producer Walter Hill that's been circulating for over a year, which features Ripley in yet another new iteration.

'I've always felt she was such a partner,' Sigourney said of the role which first put her on the map in such a huge way. 'She is always in my stomach.'

However, Sigourney Weaver is uncertain about her future in the franchise. She told Empire that she didn't know. She said that Ridley Scott had gone in a different direction. Sigourney Weaver added that may be Ripley deserves a rest. If that is the case Weaver will be disappointing milions of fans of the franchise.

Ridley Scott has indeed taken the franchise in a new direction. And we have to say, it hasn't been a very good one. The veteran director tried his hand with two new prequels to the ranchise, Prometheus from 2012 and Alien: Covenant from 2017.

Both of those films, starring Michael Fassbender, were excrutiatingly disappointing and may have even left a bad taste in the mouths of fans. And by the looks of it, Sigourney Weaver might be busy with the Avatar sequels with Aliens director James Cameron.