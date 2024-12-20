India is witnessing a significant surge in the spread of fake news and deepfakes, a recent study reveals. The study, conducted by the Indian School of Business (ISB) and CyberPeace, indicates that social media platforms have become the primary vector of misinformation, leading to rising concerns about fake news and deepfakes in the country. The research, which focused on user behaviour and perceptions, provides crucial insights into the spread of misinformation and its impact on various segments of Indian society.

The study analysed a substantial number of fake news stories, revealing that political fake news accounts for the most significant share (46 per cent), followed by general issues (33.6 per cent) and religion (16.8 per cent). These three categories alone represent 94 per cent of the total fake news instances analysed. Social media platforms are the dominant source of misinformation, responsible for 77.4 per cent of cases compared to just 23 per cent originating from mainstream media. Twitter (61 per cent) and Facebook (34 per cent) were identified as the leading platforms for spreading fake news.

Major Vineet Kumar, Global President and Founder of CyberPeace, emphasised the need for collective action in the fight against fake news and misinformation. He stated, "While governments and organisations must take the lead in creating secure ecosystems, individual responsibility is equally critical. CyberPeace is committed to building safer and resilient digital spaces by fostering awareness, collaboration, and innovation to counter these growing threats."

Prof. Manish Gangwar, Executive Director, ISB Institute of Data Science, underscored the urgent need for a comprehensive approach to combatting misinformation. He suggested focusing not just on technological solutions but also on enhancing media literacy, improving reporting mechanisms, and fostering responsible online behaviour.

Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, addressing the Parliament, said that the government is committed to addressing fake news and deepfake through robust debate and responsible innovation while fixing accountability on social media platforms. The minister highlighted the critical challenges posed by the emerging AI landscape, social media accountability, and the need for robust legal frameworks. He underlined the importance of balancing freedom of speech with the responsibility to combat fake news and ensure accurate narratives in the digital age.

The minister's statement comes in the wake of a series of deepfake incidents that have raised concerns about the potential impact on electoral processes. A report by VPNRanks revealed that deepfake videos are doubling yearly, highlighting their rapid growth. Advancements in detection technologies are crucial to combating this threat. The report underscores the importance of continued research and collaboration to stay ahead of this evolving challenge.

In the context of the upcoming elections, the potential misuse of AI and deepfakes to manipulate public opinion is a significant concern. A study on the impact of GenAI and Deepfakes on Global Electoral Processes in 2024 revealed instances of audio falsifications in recent electoral processes in different countries, including the United States, Slovakia, and India.

In India, the fight against misinformation and deepfakes is not just a technological battle but also a societal one. The rise of AI-enabled deceptions has not been uniform. Generative AI tools have been co-opted to greater degrees in scenarios where they currently provide a significant offensive edge to threat actors' stratagems over existing non-AI methods.

The government's commitment to addressing these issues is a step in the right direction. However, the fight against misinformation and deepfakes requires a multi-pronged approach that includes technological solutions, media literacy, and responsible online behaviour. As the country gears up for the upcoming elections, the need for vigilance and awareness is more critical than ever. This situation underscores the importance of collective action, technological innovation, and responsible behaviour in the digital age to ensure the integrity of our democratic processes.