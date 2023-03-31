Shreya Dhanwanthary has taken social media by storm. The Family Man's actress has shared some bold and sensual pictures on Instagram from her monochrome photoshoot. The pictures have Shreya flaunting her curves and assets without any lingerie. The unbuttoned shirt look is too hot to handle and needless to say, social media has a lot to say.

Social media reacts

"Have you signed up a Mahesh Bhatt film?" one user asked. "What is the procedure to became a photographer," another user asked. "You are too talented to be doing all this," a social media user commented. "You are making my mood," another social media user commented. "I see monochrome is too dark to visualise your intentions," a netizen wrote.

Over the years, Shreya Dhanwanthary has made a name and place for herself in the industry with her powerful acting chops and girl-next-door look. She will also be seen in Guns and Gulaab, directed by Raj & DK and starring Rajkummar Rao, Dulqeer Salman, and Adarsh Gourav. The Chup actress has maintained that her family has always been very critical of her work and don't hide their feedback from her.

Shreya on her work

"I don't usually watch the monitor because if the director says it's fine, I am cool with it but I do watch the movie or the show. Over time, I have learnt to be objective about my work. My family is very critical of my work, and all of them have different views. My family is brutally honest as well, which I think helps me," she had said in an interview with a website.