For years now, Facebook has been ridiculed and criticized for the data it collects on users. The lack of accountability and scandals involving the social networking giant has outlined the dark side of Facebook and Co. Now, with the renewed attempt to gobble more data, Facebook will have access to WhatsApp's data as well and there's nothing users can do about it.

This has outraged millions of users, especially privacy advocates. As a way to show their disapproval of WhatsApp's decision to share user data with Facebook, many users are flocking to alternatives – ones that do not enforce intrusive data privacy policies. One app in particular that has benefitted from the WhatsApp's privacy debacle is Signal, which has witnessed a sharp spike in the number of users. The sheer volume of the number of users joining Signal caused verification codes to get delayed across several providers. That's fixed now.

Amid privacy row, WhatsApp and Facebook's own Messenger app came under heavy fire for the sheer amount of user information and data it collects as compared to other rival apps.

Apple recently started displaying privacy labels on App Store, a move heavily criticized by Facebook. But those labels have now given a reality check of just how much data Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp gather as compared to rivals such as iMessage and Signal.

Forbes compared Signal, iMessage, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger for the data they collect on users. Facebook Messenger leads the chart and it's startling just how much data is linked to you. Below is the data linked to you on individual apps:

Facebook Messenger

Purchase History

Other Financial Info

Precise Location

Coarse Location

Physical Address

Email Address

Name

Phone Number

Other User Contact Info

Contacts

Photos or Videos

Gameplay Content

Other User Content

Search History

Browsing History

User ID

Device ID

Product Interaction

Advertising Data

Other Usage Data

Crash Data

Performance Data

Other Diagnostic Data

Other Data Types

Browsing History

Health

Fitness

Payment Info

Photos or Videos

Audio Data

Gameplay Content

Customer Support

Other User Content

Search History

Sensitive Info

iMessage

Email address

Phone number Search history

Device ID

WhatsApp

Device ID

User ID

Advertising Data

Purchase History

Coarse Location

Phone Number

Email Address

Contacts

Product Interaction

Crash Data

Performance Data

Other Diagnostic Data

Payment Info

Customer Support

Product Interaction

Other User Content

Telegram

Contact Info

Contacts

User ID

Signal

None. (The only personal data Signal stores is your phone number, and it makes no attempt to link that to your identity.)