India witnessed a significant decline in fresh Covid cases with 9,923 infections being registered in last 24 hours against previous day's 12,781 count, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has risen to 79,313 cases, accounting for 0.18 per cent of the total positive cases.

Recovery of 7,293 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,27,15,193. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.61 per cent.

While the Daily Positivity rate has come down to 2,55 per cent, the Weekly Positivity Rate currently stands at 2.67 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,88,641 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 85.85 crore.

As of Tuesday morning, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 196.32 crore, achieved via 2,53,58,263 sessions.

More than 3.58 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.