The inauguration of the Sigandur cable-stayed bridge in Karnataka has become a significant point of contention between the state government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and the Union Government. This infrastructure project, located in Shivamogga district, has been overshadowed by a protocol dispute, highlighting ongoing tensions between the Centre and the state.

The bridge, which spans 2.12 kilometers and was constructed at a cost of Rs 473 crore, is intended to enhance regional connectivity. However, its inauguration on July 14, 2025, was marred by controversy.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah raised objections, alleging that the Union Government bypassed protocol by not consulting his office before finalizing the event. He claimed that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways circulated public invitations with his name without prior consultation, leading to a significant political rift.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, took to social media platform X to clarify the situation.

He stated, "A major step towards boosting regional connectivity, the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony for multiple key infrastructure projects is being held on Monday in Shivamogga, Karnataka."

Gadkari emphasized that an official invitation was extended to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on July 11, 2025, inviting him to preside over the program. In anticipation of scheduling conflicts, a subsequent letter was sent on July 12, requesting his virtual presence.

Despite these clarifications, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah maintained that the Centre had initiated the conflict. He stated that he had written to Union Minister Gadkari, requesting a rescheduling of the event due to a prior engagement in Vijayapura district.

Siddaramaiah expressed his dissatisfaction, stating, "I was not invited. I telephoned Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari and spoke to him. He told me that he would postpone the event. Later, I also wrote a letter to him. But it seems BJP leaders here pressured him. Without informing me, they went ahead with the inauguration." In protest against what he termed the BJP's conduct, Siddaramaiah declared that no ministers or local MLAs from the state government would participate in the inauguration. He reiterated that protocol was not followed and held the Union Government responsible for the clash.