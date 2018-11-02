K Bhagyaraj has resigned from the post of president in South Indian Film Writers' Association. This comes after facing criticism from Vijay fans over his stand on the Sarkar plagiarism issue.

Bhagyaraj was under attack from the cinegoers for allegedly revealing the complete story of Sarkar while giving a clarification about the plagiarism issue. It is reported that he was hurt by the way media covered the entire episode.

"I still don't know why the press is twisting the statement appa gave ! This is ethically wrong ! APPA HAS NOT GIVEN ANY FURTHER STATEMENT ON THE CLAIM OF STORY AND SCREENPLAY RIGHTS ! PLS DONT MANIPULATE FOR SAKE OF NEWS! #SarkarStoryIssue #KBhagyaraj. [sic]" his son and actor K Shanthnu tweeted.