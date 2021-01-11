https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/755088/trump-tells-capitol-hill-attackers-you-are-very-special.jpg IBTimes IN

Hollywood's action star Arnold Schwarzenegger compared US Capitol siege to Nazi violence and called sitting President of the country, the 'worst president ever'. The actor compared the siege of the US Capitol to Nazi attacks on Jews in Europe ahead of the second World War.

In a video posted on social media, the actor said that he was born in Austria two years after World War II ended. But the trauma inflicted by the violent collapse of democracy and the complicity of some of those close to him shaped his childhood.

"Growing up, I was surrounded by broken men drinking away their guilt over their participation in the most evil regime in history. Not all of them were rabid anti-Semites or Nazis. Many just went along step by step down the road. They were in physical pain from the shrapnel in their bodies and in emotional pain from what they saw or did. "It all started with lies, and lies, and lies, and intolerance."

In the same speech, he continued and said that Trump misled his supporters with lies as he wanted a coup to overturn the results of the Presidential Elections of 2020.

After calling Donald Trump 'a failed leader', and 'the worst President ever', he called for the elected representatives and requested citizens to look past their political alienations, personal disagreements and put democracy first, unite and work together toward healing by accepting newly elected Joe Biden as their new President.

My message to my fellow Americans and friends around the world following this week's attack on the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/blOy35LWJ5 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 10, 2021

The post received support from director Ron Howard, Mark Ruffalo and various other Hollywood figures. In 2020 various celebrities from Hollywood had campaigned for Joe Biden and requested the voters to vote vote for him.