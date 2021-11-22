Cricketer-turned-politician and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu has once again triggered controversy by calling Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan his 'Bada Bhai' (big brother).

Sidhu made this controversial statement while interacting with the CEO of the Kartarpur project. After returning from Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, he demanded opening of the corridor for cross-border trade.

"I request that if you want to change Punjab's life, we should open the borders. Why should we go through Mundra Port, a total of 2,100-km? Why not from here (Kartarpur corridor), where it's only 21-km (to Pakistan)," he told the media.

However, without mincing words, Sidhu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Prime Minister Imran Khan for reopening the corridor. But his remarks on Imran Khan as "Bada Bhai" have triggered strong reaction from several corners.

Not only BJP, but some Congress leaders also slammed Sidhu for his Bada Bhai' remark. Navjot Singh Sidhu also said he has lots of love for the Pakistan Prime Minister.

Sidhu on Saturday visited the revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan through the Kartarpur corridor and offered prayers. He stressed the opening of a new friendship chapter and trade between the two countries, days after India reopened the visa-free Kartarpur corridor for Sikh pilgrims.

BJP releases video of Sidhu calling Imran Khan 'Bada Bhai'

Within minutes after Sidhu arrived back after visiting the most revered Gurdwara in Pakistan, BJP released a video in which Sidhu was seen calling Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan 'Bada Bhai'.

"Rahul Gandhi's favourite Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan his "Bada Bhai". Last time he had hugged Gen Bajwa, Pakistan Army's Chief, heaped praises.

Is it any surprise that the Gandhi siblings chose a Pakistan loving Sidhu over veteran Amarinder Singh?", BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya tweeted while sharing video.

Rahul Gandhi’s favourite Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan his “bada bhai”. Last time he had hugged Gen Bajwa, Pakistan Army’s Chief, heaped praises.



Is it any surprise that the Gandhi siblings chose a Pakistan loving Sidhu over veteran Amarinder Singh? pic.twitter.com/zTLHEZT3bC — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 20, 2021

It is a serious matter of concern for India, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said as the ruling party seized on the issue to target the Congress.

He claimed that there was a larger design at work, and Sidhu's comments were linked to a number of Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, criticizing Hindutva.

Referring to Congress leader Salman Khurshid's statement in his latest book, Patra said the opposition party sees terror groups such as ISIS and the Boko Haram in Hindutva while it finds a "Bhai Jaan" in Khan.

It is being done for appeasement politics as Congress still believes that there is a section in India that will be happy with praise for Pakistan. There are no such people in India though, Patra added.

Cong leader Manish Tiwari slams Sidhu

Former Union Minister, Lok Sabha member, and senior Congress leader Manish was quick to slam Sidhu for his 'Bada Bhai' remark.

"Imran Khan maybe anybody's elder brother but for India, he is that cat's paw of Pak deep state ISI-military combine that drones arms and narcotics into Punjab and sends terrorists on a daily basis across LOC in J&K. Have we forgotten martyrdom of our soldiers in Poonch so soon ?", Tiwari tweeted while attacking Sidhu.

In October, nine soldiers including three from Punjab were killed by terrorists infiltrated from Pakistan.

Earlier Sidhu hugged Pak Army chief

Punjab Congress chief had earlier created controversy in 2018 after he hugged Pakistan army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa during the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Former Chief Minister of Punjab Capt. Amarinder Singh has repeatedly dubbed Sidhu as "anti-national" and called him a "security threat".

Within minutes after resigning as Punjab Chief Minister on September 18, Capt Amarinder Singh had asserted that he will oppose Sidhu tooth and nail.

"I will never allow that Sidhu to come. He is an anti-national element. I will not allow him. He is too mixed up with Pakistan" Captain Amarinder Singh had stated. He recalled Sidhu's speech at Kartarpur which was full of praise for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as well as the cricketer-turned-politician's controversial decision to hug Pakistan's chief of Army Staff, Qamar Javed Bajwa.