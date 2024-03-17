Congratulations are in order for Sidhu Moosewala's family as the late rapper's father Balkaur Singh and his mother Charan Kaur welcomed a baby boy.

The late singer's father announced the arrival of their newborn son.

Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh took to social media and shared a heart-warming post along with a photo of their newborn.

Balkaur Singh wrote on Instagram in Punjabi. Along with a picture, "With the blessings of lakhs and crores of souls desiring Shubhdeep, the Eternal Lord has put Shubh's little brother in our lap. Thanks to the blessings of God, the family is healthy and I am grateful for the immense love of all well-wishers."

As soon as the news broke, netizens thronged to social media and extended their greeting to Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh.

They were of the view that Sidhu Moosewala is back.

A user wrote, "Welcome Back Moosewala.."

Another mentioned, "I can't believe this.. congratulations to the family.. and a request to people don't judge them."

The third one said, "So happy for the parents. May god give the little baby good health..."

The fourth user mentioned, "Legends never die, but they are reborn.."

Did Sidhu Moosewala's mother welcome twins? Late singer's father shares update about wife Charan Kaur's pregnancy

On Tuesday, March 11, 2024, it was reported that his mother had been admitted to the hospital due to sudden deterioration in her health and it was reported that she had given birth to twin children. Amid Sidhu's mother's pregnancy rumours, his father Balkaur Singh has first time reacted to the ongoing chatter going around in the news and social media.

Sidhu Moosewala's father had cleared the air on the arrival of twin babies

Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh took to his Facebook handle and shared a post in Punjabi denying any such news. However, he did not clarify which of these rumours is wrong.

Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh shared a post on Facebook. 'We are grateful to Sidhu's fans who are concerned about the family, but we appeal that there are a lot of rumours going around about the family. They should not be trusted. Whatever the news, the family will share it with all of you,' wrote Singh.

Earlier, reports had claimed that Sidhu Moosewala's mother, Charan Kaur was pregnant and will be delivering the baby in March. It was reported in The Indian Express that Mossewala's parents used In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and had travelled overseas for the procedure last year.

About Sidhu Mossewala

Sidhu Moosewala, a renowned singer, also contested unsuccessfully the Punjab Assembly elections on a Congress ticket from Mansa in 2022. He was shot dead by assailants in his car on May 29, 2022, and succumbed to his injuries before receiving medical attention.

Sidhu Moosewala's songs are still fresh in the hearts and minds of his fans, especially the youth. The prolific singer was one of the wealthiest Punjabi singers. Despite his untimely demise, many of his songs have been released and have garnered millions of views.