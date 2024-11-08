Late singer Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh and his mother Charan Kaur welcomed a baby boy in March this year. Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh took to social media and shared a heart-warming post along with a photo of their newborn.

Sidhu Moosewala's parents reveal Shubhdeep's face

On Thursday, Sidhu Moose Wala's father, Balkaur Singh, shared a cute picture and a video of their second child. Taking to Sidhu Moosewala's account, Sidhu Moosewala's father, Balkaur Singh dropped a picture and a reel that shows Shubhdeep wearing a turban and posing with his parents. The clip also shows a montage of pictures and videos of the little one, along with pictures of Sidhu Moosewala.

As soon as the picture and video went viral, fans were quick to point out that the little one looked like Sidhu Moosewala and shared a childhood picture of Sidhu and compared it with a current picture of Shubhdeep.

When Balkaur Sidhu announced the arrival of baby Shubhdeep

Earlier, he had announced the arrival of the baby on Instagram. Taking to Instagram and writing in Punjabi, Balkaur Sidhu said: "Thanks to the good wishes of the lakhs and crores of Shubhdeep's followers and fans, Akal Purakh has sent Shubh's little brother to our laps. My wife's health is fine, thanks to the blessings of the Almighty, and we both are beholden to our well-wishers for showering us with their support."

For the unversed, Moosewala's real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu.

Balkaur Singh spoke about his wife Charan Kaur getting pregnant via IVF

Earlier, reports claimed that Sidhu Moosewala's mother, Charan Kaur, was pregnant and will be delivering the baby in March. It was reported in The Indian Express that Mossewala's parents used In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and had travelled overseas for the procedure

About Sidhu Mossewala

Sidhu Moosewala, a renowned singer and rapper, also contested the Punjab Assembly elections on a Congress ticket from Mansa in 2022. He was shot dead by assailants in his car on May 29, 2022, and succumbed to his injuries before receiving medical attention. Sidhu Moosewala's songs are still fresh in the hearts and minds of his fans, especially the youth. The prolific singer was one of the wealthiest Punjabi singers. Despite his untimely demise, many of his songs have been released and have garnered millions of views.