Notwithstanding claims of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab to arrest many accused involved in a high-profile murder, late Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh charged Punjab Police with not cooperating in solving the sensational and gruesome murder case of his singer son.

The bereaved father gave an ultimatum to Punjab Police and the Punjab Government.

Sidhu Moosewala's father said that if the state police failed to give justice in his son's murder case by November 25, he will leave the country and also withdraw the FIR.

"My child was murdered in a planned way. Police want to show it as a gang war incident. I've sought time from DGP Punjab to hear my problems. I'll wait for a month, if nothing happens, I'll withdraw my FIR & leave the country", a news agency quoting Balkaur Singh reported.

"I want to tell the government that if they link my son with the gangster, I will make your work easy. I will leave the country and also withdraw the FIR. I have lost faith in the investigation," he said.

Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh said that his son was living among his people in his country instead of living in countries like America and Canada, but his son's success was not tolerated by the gangsters in Punjab.

Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur too expressed her wrath over the delay in the deliverance of justice.

Sidhu Moosewalla was shot dead after his security was curtailed

Notably, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security, the world-famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader Shubdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewalla was shot dead in the Mansa district of Punjab on May 29.

He was shot dead in Jawaharke village of Mansa district where he had gone to attend a function. The singer was driving his vehicle during the attack.

He was reportedly shot at least 10 times near a temple in the village Jhawahar Ke and was declared brought dead at the Civil Hospital in Mansa.

A native of Moose village of Mansa district, Sidhu Moosewala was very popular among the youth of Punjab. Reports said that Moosewala was among the 424 persons whose security was withdrawn by Punjab Police on Saturday.

Sidhu Moosewalla had contested the 2022 Punjab assembly elections from the Mansa assembly constituency as a candidate of the Congress party. He was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP's) candidate Dr. Vijay Singla with a margin of 63,323 votes.

To encash his popularity among the youth, the then Punjab Congress chief and the cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu had convinced him to join Congress. On December 3, 2021, Sidhu Moosewalla joined Congress with much fanfare.