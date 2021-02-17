The shocking bus accident that occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district left the country shocked but the bravery of an 18-year-old schoolgirl's saved two of the only six who survived the tragic accident.

Shivani, a class 12th student saved a woman and an elderly man after the bus carrying more than 50 passengers fell off a bridge into a canal in Sidhi district.

As per reports, Shivani saw the bus falling into the canal. Wasting no time and risking her life, she jumped into the canal and brought a woman gasping for air to safety. After leaving the woman in the care of locals, she jumped back into the canal, and this time saved an elderly man, TOI reported.

Lauding Shivani for her bravery, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted: "My pranam to daughter Shivrani's bravery. She didn't care for her life and saved two persons. The state is proud of her."

The Sidhi accident

An overcrowded bus lost control in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Tuesday and fell into a canal. Bodies of 47 victims of the tragedy have been recovered so far. Rescue and relief efforts are still on.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced monetary assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the family members of the deceased. Reports suggest that 54 people were travelling in the bus headed from Sidhi to Satna. Around 7.30 am, it lost control and fell into the canal of the Bansagar Dam. Since the water levels in the canal were high, the bus was immediately submerged.