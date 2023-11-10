The festival of lights is here! The first day of Diwali is being celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm today. Diwali starts with Dhanteras and is considered to be an auspicious day for buying gold and silver jewellery, utensils, and even electronics in a bid to welcome Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera - both representing wealth and prosperity in Hindu mythology - to their homes.

' Dhanteras' means 'Dhan' (wealth) and 'Teras' (thirteenth).

Karan Johar's office's Dhanteras puja

On Friday morning, Bollywood Genz stars and celebs were spotted outside Karan Johar's Dharma office for Dhanteras puja.

From Vicky Kaushal to Janhvi Kapoor- Khushi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Varun Dhawan were dressed in ethnic outfits as they attended the puja.

Who wore what

Vicky Kaushal wore a yellow kurta and paired it with a white pyjama. He greeted the paps with folded hands. Vicky's heavy beard look didn't go down well with netizens.

Sidharth Malhotra was dressed in a chikankari kurta.

Ibrahim wore a white kurta as he looked dapper greeting the paps.

Shanya Kapoor opted for a baby pink lehenga and flaunted her cleavage in a plunging neckline gold blouse.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal looked stunning in ethnic outfits. In one of the clips, Varun was seen holding his niece's hand, his brother Rohit Dhawan's daughter. The cute little girl wore a pretty pink-green traditional dress.

Kapoor's sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor opted for sarees.

Karan Johar also wore white for the occasion. His kids Roohi and Yash were also dressed in similar outfits. Karan Johar shared a fun reel on his Instagram with his kids. He wrote in the caption, "Mere do Anmol Ratan.... Happy Diwali to you and yours!!!! Love and light for life."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan also wished her Instagram family on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras.

Ananya Pandey did grahpravesh puja as she shifted to her new abode. Ananya had attended Dhanteras Puja at the Dharma office, with Aditya Roy Kapur but they didn't pose for shutterbugs.