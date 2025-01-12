Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, and the Bollywood Wives fame Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari, Shalini Passi, and Bhavana Panday—graced the ramp at the Ajio Luxe WKND on January 10. Farah Khan, who recently celebrated her 60th birthday also walked the ramp.

The event also featured appearances by Lakshya and Miss India World 2022, Sini Shetty.

Several videos and pictures of celebrities walking the ramp have surfaced on social media.

Amid several videos, excited husband Sanjay Kapoor was seen recording his wife's ramp walk. He also smiled and whistled at Maheep. Seeing her husband's enthusiasm, Maheep hooted and waved back at him.

Maheep oozed oomph in a copper blazer, matching shorts, and a black top.

Apart from them, Shalini Passi looked stunning and stole the spotlight in a black off-shoulder thigh-high slit gown.

Farah Khan, who celebrated her 60th birthday, danced and walked the ramp in a blazing red pant suit. Not only did she slay on the ramp, but she also danced to Chumma Chumma de.. on the runway.

Seema opted for a plunging neckline short dress.

The Bollywood Wives then posed together, adding a dash of glamour and sass to the night.

Take a look:

Apart from them, it was Sidharth and Karan Johar's camaraderie on stage that garnered eyeballs.

Sidharth opted for a navy blue satin blazer with an open shirt and trousers, whereas Karan sported an all-white look. His ensemble featured a satin shirt and trousers, completed by a sleek blazer trench. He accessorised his look with a diamond necklace and an emerald brooch.

Sidharth and Karan recreated Sidharth and Kiara's namaste moment

On the runway, Sidharth and Karan recreated the iconic namaste moment that Sidharth and Kiara had shared during their wedding ceremony. The adorable moment is originally from Sidharth and Kiara's wedding mandap.

Sidharth playfully removed Karan's jacket on the ramp, following which Karan leaned in and kissed Sidharth on the cheek.