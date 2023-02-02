Even though there has been no official confirmation from the couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are rumoured to get married between February 4 – 6. There have been hush-hush whispers around their romance and alleged wedding for over a year now. And as the D-day is approaching, the speculations game is at an all time high.

What the speculations say

A leading paparazzo has claimed that the wedding and pre-wedding festivities will take place from February 4 to February 6. The wedding is supposed to take place at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. "We are heading to Jaisalmer to cover Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding. We will land tomorrow and then take a jeep to Jaisalmer. One team will have to wait at Jodhpur airport incase guest are not taking chartered flights direct to Jaisalmer," Viral Bhayani shared.

Wedding date and venue

He went on to add, "We are not sure what we are going to get, but we will brace the cold weather and try our best. Most images normally get uploaded by the stars we just wait and watch. February 4-6 is when the wedding will take place at Suryagarh Palace."

As per the latest reports, the wedding will be an intimate but a magnanimous affair with close to 100 people from the industry and close friends as guests. Eighty rooms have reportedly been booked in the palace for the guests and over 70 luxury cars have been booked to ferry the guests.

Guest list

Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor will be attending the wedding with wife, Mira Rajput, an India Today report has stated. Reports have also mentioned that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will also be attending the wedding ceremony. While Vicky has worked with Kiara in Lust Stories and Govinda Mera Naam, Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra have worked together in Baar Baar Dekho.