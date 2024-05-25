On Saturday, the sixth phase of voting in the ongoing Lok Sabha election was held in Delhi and Haryana is voting in a single phase. The Election Commission has asked poll officers and authorities to take adequate measures to mitigate the effects of rising temperatures in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh due to a heatwave across north India.

Bollywood celebs exercise their vote in Delhi

Actor Sidharth Malhotra flew from Mumbai to Delhi to cast his vote for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Other prominent faces were Shweta Tripathi, Esha Gupta, Himansh Kohli, and Punjabi singer Dilbagh Singh.

Post-voting, Sidharth shared a picture of himself, proudly displaying his inked finger on social media. He captioned the picture, "Came to my hometown, Delhi, to celebrate the world's largest democracy by voting, Delhi, go out 'Vote' #DelhiVoteNow #VoteForIndia. (sic)".

Meanwhile, Sidharth was last seen in 'Yodha', alongside Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.

Earlier, in the day Sidharth was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Cricketers vote during the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday was seen at a polling station in Ranchi (Jharkhand) to cast his vote during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024. Dhoni was seen playing during IPL 2024 for CSK, however, his team was eliminated as it lost to RCB and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Gautam Gambhir, former India cricketer and a BJP Member of Parliament from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir was spotted casting his vote at a polling booth in the national capital on Saturday.

#WATCH | Jharkhand: Former Indian Cricket Team Captain MS Dhoni arrives at a polling station in Ranchi to cast his vote for #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/BOrvEkNyfA — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

After exercising his vote, Gautam said, "All I want to say is that everyone should come out and vote in large numbers. This is our power, this is our democracy. The Govt has worked for development in the last 10 years."

Despite being in Chennai for the Indian Premier League (IPL) final against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, Kolkata Knight Riders' mentor Gambhir made sure to fly back to Delhi to vote in the sixth phase of the elections.

The voting for 58 constituencies in Delhi, Bihar, UP, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand began on Saturday morning.