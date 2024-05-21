Voting for the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in 2024 began on Monday. Several Bollywood celebrities exercised their right to vote on Monday, May 20. Several Bollywood celebrities stepped out to cast their vote in the city.

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, SRK, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Gauri Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Alia Bhatt couldn't vote as she isn't an Indian citizen.

Aishwarya Rai arrived solo; and interacted with Sonakshi Sinha, her mom at the polling booth; Big B held Jaya's hand after casting their vote in Mumbai

After slaying on the red carpet at Cannes 2024, Aishwarya reached India and stepped out to vote. She was dressed in a white oversized shirt and blue jeans, accessorized with red slides and sunglasses.

Despite the injury, she came alone and exercised her vote.

Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were seen in Mumbai on Monday, May 20, casting their vote for the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

For the outfit, Amitabh opted for a traditional kurta-pyjama, while Jaya, too, was seen in a traditional outfit.

Post-voting, Jaya was seen miffed with the paps, but Big B handled the situation and escorted his wife into the car.

Several videos from the polling booth have surfaced online. A video shows, Aishwarya Rai standing in the line and waiting for her turn.

Meanwhile, she also interacted with the citizens and also waved at them. She was also seen interacting with Sonakshi Sinha and her mom.

Aaradhya was not there as she is underage. However, a section of netizens took a sly dig at Aishwarya and asked why is she missing and how she didn't come to take care of her daughter.

Abhishek Bachchan was also seen missing.

While, Jaya Bachchan and Big B came together, while Aishwarya came alone to vote.

Earlier in the day many Bollywood celebs including Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Gulzar, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Shilpa Shetty and many more were seen casting their vote. Heavily pregnant Deepika Padukone was also seen with her husband Ranveer Singh at the polling booth. She held Ranveer's hand as she entered the polling booth.